Khloe Kardashian Further Fuels Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors With a Better Look at Her Ring

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star first sparked engagement speculations back in February when she posted on Instagram a photo featuring the same huge diamond ring.

AceShowbiz –

Khloe Kardashian‘s new Instagram post further raises people’s eyebrow amid rumors that she’s gotten engaged to Tristan Thompson. On Thursday, April 1, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” fed the speculations by treating her followers to a better look at her massive diamond ring.

In the said picture, Khloe was seemingly highlighting her colorful nail arts as she put several colorful heart emojis in the caption. However, fans were more interested in the big ring on that finger.

“Girl we ain’t looking at your nails we looking at that,” one of her followers wrote in the comment section. Convinced that Khloe is now an engaged woman, a user commented, “Tell us you’re engaged without telling us you’re engaged.” Echoing the sentiment, another fan added, “This HAS to be an engagement ring.”

“This ring has had more photo shoots than vogue and no official announcement,” one comment read. Meanwhile, some others warned Khloe not to flaunt her bling by reminding her what happened to her sister Kim Kardashian in Paris. “Stunning ring. but didn’t u learn anything about what happened to Kim in Paris,” one person wrote.

Tristan himself also reacted to the post. The basketball player left some flirtious emojis, including eyes, diamond and heart-eyes emojis, in the comment section.

<br />

Khloe first sparked engagement speculations in February when she posted on Instagram featuring the same ring. While the Good American Jeans founder has yet to address the ring, it appeared to be the same piece of jewelry she was first spotted wearing on the same finger back in December 2020 when she visited basketball star Tristan in Massachusetts.

Even though it remains to be seen if Khloe and Tristan are now engaged, the pair are planning to have a second child together. “And then, you know, with COVID, finding this whole fertility process, if you do need assistance in fertility, it’s much more challenging during COVID,” the reality star further got candid in an episode of “KUWTK”. “They say, ‘If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ So the one time I’m actually really trying to plan, God is saying, ‘Uh uh, you can’t make your plans like this!’ ”

“My plan was to have kids closer in age… But with COVID and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters,” she continued. “I think it’s such a blessing – especially during these times to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life.”