Kevin Durant Apologizes as He’s Fined for Sending Nasty Text to Michael Rapaport

The Brooklyn Nets player is sorry for using offensive language in his feud with the ‘War at Home’ actor as the athlete faces fine from the NBA organization.

Basketball superstar Kevin Durant has apologised to actor and TV personality Michael Rapaport for sending him a private blast featuring homophobic and misogynistic language.

The Brooklyn Nets star was upset by remarks Rapaport made about the sportsman, calling him “super sensitive” during a post-game TV interview in December (20), and the two took their beef to private social media accounts.

But Michael felt enough was enough recently and posted screenshots online, adding, “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think (Durant) would be among them.”

In one of Durant’s messages posted online, the basketball star called the actor a “b**ch” and other slurs, while challenging him to a fight. Meanwhile, tough guy Rapaport told Kevin he would break his “f**king jaw.”

In a statement to ESPN, Durant says, “I’m sorry that people seen that language I used (sic). That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor.”

Meanwhile, officials at the National Basketball Association have fined Durant $50,000 (£36,100) for “using offensive and derogatory language on social media.”

Kevin Durant was not the only star clashing with Michael Rapaport.

In September 2020, Rapaport was embroiled in a social media feud with John Boyega as he appeared to mock the “Star Wars” actor after the latter criticized Disney for sidelining his onscreen character.

“Welcome to show business. S**t doesn’t always go ur way,” Rapaport tweeted before adding, “Be grateful for all u done so far which is a lot more than TONS of great actors of all races who also had roles cut down & will continue to.”

Boyega, however, rejected Rapaport’s advice as he wrote back, “no. Thanks though,” while adding a smile character.