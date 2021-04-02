Kendall Jenner Naked Intruder Arrested for Stalking Kylie Hours After Jail Release

Instagram

The 25-year-old model has obtained a restraining order against 27-year-old Shaquan King, who targeted her younger singer less than 48 hours after he was arrested for swimming naked in her property.

AceShowbiz –

The obsession of a naked intruder at Kendall Jenner is apparently not only limited to the model. It has been reported that the man, who was arrested for skinny-dipping in the 25-year-old’s pool last weekend, was targeting her sister Kylie Jenner as well.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Kendall states that 27-year-old Shaquan King set his eyes on her younger sister just a day and a half after he was released from prison for breaking into her property. Shaquan allegedly made his way to the makeup mogul’s gated community and was subsequently arrested for felony stalking.

Kendall goes on detailing Shaquan’s alleged criminal history in the docs, claiming he was busted for kidnapping. The man allegedly has her photos on his social media pages and his acts have made the reality TV star worried about her own safety.

Kendall has since been granted a restraining order against Shaquan. The restraining order that also protects Kylie and their mother Kris Jenner rules that Shaquan has to stay at least 100 yards away from all three of them.

It was previously reported that Shaquan somehow found a way onto Kendall’s Beverly Hills house on March 28. He was detained by her security guards shortly after he stripped down to enjoy a little skinny-dipping in the pool. He was handed over to police officers, who took him into custody for misdemeanor trespassing and held him behind bars for six hours before he was released due to the jail’s COVID-19 protocols.

Kendall reportedly has since left her house with no intention to return following another security issue involving a man named Malik Bowker, whom she claimed planned to buy an illegal firearm and shoot the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and then kill himself. The raven beauty has been granted a restraining order against Malik, who is told to stay 100 yards away from her at all times.