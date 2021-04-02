Juventus suspends McKennie, Dybala, Arthur after illegal party

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo announced Friday that Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur will not play in Saturday’s match against Torino after the trio attended a party at McKennie’s home, which was broken up by police, according to ESPN’s Andrew Cesare Richardson.

“The three players involved are not called up for the match tomorrow,” Pirlo said at a news conference. “They will resume working with time and then we’ll see when. I made the decision and the club did the rest. “For the technical part, I decided. These things have always happened, but this is not the time for what is going on in the world. It was not the right time to do it, we are examples and must behave like it.”

McKennie, Dybala and Arthur were among 20 other people at the party, ESPN says.

Parties are currently prohibited under COVID-19 restrictions in Italy. There is also a curfew in place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Police responded to the party at McKennie’s home at around 11:30 p.m.

Juventus is currently third in the Serie A standings behind Inter Milan and Milan. Juve has a 16-7-4 record.