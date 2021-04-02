Journey Settles Dispute With Former Members Over Band’s Name

Instagram

Remaining members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain as well as fired bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith ‘have resolved their differences and reached an amicable settlement agreement’ over the legal spat, they announce in a statement.

Journey stars Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain have reached an amicable settlement with their former bandmates over the group’s name.

In March 2020, the pair sued fired bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith, alleging they wanted to “hold the Journey name hostage and set themselves up with a guaranteed income stream after they stop performing.” The group sought damages “in excess of $10 million” and further accused the ousted members of “[destroying] the chemistry, cohesion and rapport necessary for the band to play together.”

Valory launched a counter suit, charging them with breach of contract and emotional distress. The bassist sought “past and future compensatory damages” and asked a judge to decide who had the right to move forward with the Journey name.

Now, more than a year later, both sides have reached an agreement.

“The members of the band Journey who were parties to a recent lawsuit (Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith, and Ross Valory) are pleased to announce that they have resolved their differences and reached an amicable settlement agreement,” a statement to Rolling Stone reads.

“Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain acknowledge the valuable contributions that both Ross Valory and Steve Smith have made to the music and the legacy of Journey. Ross Valory and Steve Smith wish their former bandmates well and much success in the future. Journey looks forward to continuing to tour and make new music for their dedicated fans around the world.”

Valory and Smith have been replaced in the band by former Journey bassist and “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson and Grammy-winning drummer Narada Michael Walden.