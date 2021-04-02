Johnny Manziel to play in Texas A&M flag football game

Johnny Manziel may have blown his opportunity to make an impact in the NFL, but the former quarterback is still a legend at Texas A&M. He’ll soon have another chance to sling footballs around the field where he became a household name.

Manziel is going to take part in Texas A&M’s spring football game on April 24, according to Hannah Underwood of the Dallas Morning News.

The game will feature former Aggies players on two teams — Team Pickard and Team Crow. Other notable players include former Texas A&M defensive back back Domingo Brooks, wide receiver Jeff Fuller Jr. and running back Christine Michael.

Manziel won the Heisman Trophy as a freshman at Texas A&M and was one of the most popular players in college football history. However, he cared just as much about partying and fame as he did about winning, which is something he openly admits now. Manziel actually recently revealed that the biggest regret of his career is how he acted at Texas A&M, not in the NFL.

Despite all that, we’re sure Aggies fans will give Johnny Football a warm welcome.