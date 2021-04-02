Jodie Turner-Smith Cried as She Felt ‘Empty’ After Giving Birth to Her First Child

WENN

The ‘Queen and Slim’ actress talks about navigating parenthood amid pandemic and recalls weeping after delivering her daughter as she felt ‘the emptiness’ in her womb.

AceShowbiz –

Jodie Turner-Smith felt “empty” after her daughter was born.

The 34-year-old actress gave birth to Janie in April last year (20) and has said she “wept” after her child – who she shares with husband Joshua Jackson – was born because she felt a sense of “emptiness” in her womb.

But the “Queen & Slim” star also said giving birth was a “beautiful” experience that showed “the evidence of (her) biological powers.”

“I remember feeling my womb for the first time after I gave birth, feeling the emptiness, and I just wept,” she told MATCHESFASHION in a new Q&A for their “Curated By” series. “Because it’s just as beautiful, as it is bizarre, as it is completely f**king normal and human. My body has more curves now, more folds, more softness, and all of that is the evidence of my biological powers.”

“I just kind of grow more in awe of that every day.”

Meanwhile, Jodie recently said giving birth made her realise how “powerful” women are.

“The men think they’re hardcore, but they could never do what they do while also making a baby,” she said. “They just couldn’t.”

“(Giving birth reaffirmed to me that) patriarchal society really is out here, scamming women into thinking that they’re not supremely powerful beings, because damn, it’s some goddess-level s**t.”

And the actress also opened up on the ways in which becoming a first-time parent has been more difficult than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Navigating parenthood at any time is difficult, and it’s even more difficult without support, when everything is shut down and you can’t really see other people or go anywhere,” she sighed. “(Luckily), I’m not having to sit on Zoom with her and suddenly become her educator as well as her caretaker.”