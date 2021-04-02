Jets’ Nathan Beaulieu out for season after shoulder surgery

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nathan Beaulieu hasn’t played since March 9 and was dealing with a shoulder injury at that time when he broke his hand blocking a shot.

Per Paul Friesen of the National Post, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed that Beaulieu underwent season-ending surgery on Thursday to fix a torn labrum. It’s yet another brutal blow for the 28-year-old who has a concerning recent history of physical setbacks.

“Three broken bones last year, another one this year, the shoulder, scratching and clawing to be a player for us. He’s a really important part of that room because of it,” Maurice said of Beaulieu. “Those things are tough rehabs and they take a long time. But we believe that when he’s done he’s going to be back, and he deserves that right.”

The Jets face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night and then won’t play again until next Thursday after two games versus the Vancouver Canucks were scrapped due to the Canucks suffering a COVID-19 outbreak.

Ahead of Friday’s contests, Winnipeg was second in the NHL North standings with 46 points, one point ahead of the Edmonton Oilers and three behind Toronto. The top four teams from each division qualify for the playoffs.