Jena Sims Engaged to Pro Golfer Brooks Koepka

The ‘Sharknado 5: Global Swarming’ actress is heading to the altar as she says yes when her athlete boyfriend gets down on one knee and pops the big question.

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka are engaged.

The “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” actress announced in a post on her Instagram Story that she’s set to wed the pro golfer, revealing Brooks actually popped the question back on 3 March (21).

“3/3/21 Best day of my life,” Jena wrote, along with a photo of herself and Brooks smiling.

She later posted a gallery of snaps on her main feed, showing the sportsman’s romantic, beach-side proposal in Florida, along with celebrations with friends and family.

Brooks and Jena first met in 2015 and started dating two years later.

“We met at the 2015 masters,” Jena told Golf Digest back in 2019. “And that’s so special because I’m from Georgia, so it’s perfect.”

“We were on hole seven, which I don’t even remember, but he’s like, ‘Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.’ It was cool… We were just friends at that point.”

The couple are ecstatic to start a new family together as the bride-to-be wrote, “Forever is no joke,” to which her new fiance responded, “Love you Jean.”

Jena Sims first made the news on golf media in 2017 when she was mistakenly called Brooks Koepka’s former girlfriend by sportscaster Joe Buck.

She responded back then, “My phone LIT up. It was half like, ‘Congratulations to Brooks!’ And the other half were, ‘Did you hear what happened?’ … I was like, ‘It’s OK, life continues. We’re just fine. It was an honest mistake.”

In 2019, they were hit by breakup rumors again after he was seen seemingly rejecting her kiss at the PGA Championship. The actress set the record the straight in a lighthearted post, “When the beach is rocky but your relationship ain’t.”