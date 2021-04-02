Japan and U.S. aim for chip supply chain deal with PM Suga’s visit, Nikkei says

Article content

TOKYO — Japan and the United States will cooperate on the supply of critical parts for chips, aiming for an agreement when the leaders of both countries meet later this month, the Nikkei newspaper said on Friday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is due to become the first foreign leader to visit the United States since President Joe Biden took office. The meeting, originally scheduled for April 9, has been pushed back until April 16, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary said.

At a regular news briefing, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed the timing of the visit.

Psaki said the visit reflected “the importance we place on the bilateral relationship with Japan, and our friendship and partnership with the Japanese people.”

The White House had no immediate comment on the Nikkei report. The Japanese embassy said no decisions had been made about the expected results of Suga’s meeting with Biden.

The visit comes as the global shortage of semiconductors has squeezed U.S. automakers and other manufacturers, forcing them to cut production. The issue has become important for policymakers, who worry about economic and security risks from the shortage.

Officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan are expected to discuss concerns about the shortage at a meeting on Friday, a senior U.S. administration official said.