Is Formula 1 on today? TV schedule, date, start time for next F1 race

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
2

Waiting is the hardest part in Formula 1.

In a sport centered around non-stop speed, the gaps between F1 races can be excruciating for fans, drivers and teams alike. After a thrilling opening race in which Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were locked in a duel for first place, Hamilton and Mercedes enter a short break on pole position in the driver’s and constructor’s standings.

Next up, racers head to Italy for the first of two races scheduled inside Italian borders in the 2021 season.

Here’s what you need to know about the next F1 race:

Is there a Formula 1 race today?

  • Next F1 race: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari
  • Date: April 18 (race); April 16 (first practice)
  • Lights out: 9 a.m. ET

After a wild opening weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix, F1 drivers are off the track for the next few weeks until the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, colloquially known as Imola, the town in which it’s housed.

The circuit, which acted as host of the San Marino Grand Prix from 1980 to 2006, made a return in 2020 in the coronavirus-shortened season. This year, the circuit is back once again, replacing the Chinese Grand Prix, which was postponed.

In 2020, Lewis Hamilton — shocking, we know — took home the race win over teammate Valtteri Bottas, with Daniel Ricciardo filling out the podium at the back end. Five drivers did not finish the race in 2020, meaning more race-day hijinks could come 

Formula 1 schedule 2021

Formula 1 returns in 2021 with a zaftig 23 race schedule, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, and concluding with the customary Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 12. 

The Portuguese Grand Prix returns for its second-consecutive running after a 22-year absence. Also making its debut this year is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix taking pace on the Jeddah Street Circuit, scheduled for December.

All times Eastern.

DateRaceCourseStart timeTV channelWinner
March 28Bahrain Grand PrixBahrain International Circuit11 a.m.ESPN2Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
April 18Emilia Romagna Grand PrixAutodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari9 a.m.TBDTBD
May 2Portuguese Grand PrixAlgarve International Circuit10 a.m.ESPNTBD
May 9Spanish Grand PrixCircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya9 a.m.ESPNTBD
May 23Monaco Grand PrixCircuit de Monaco9 a.m.ESPN2TBD
June 6Azerbaijan Grand PrixBaku City Circuit8 a.m.ESPNTBD
June 13Canadian Grand PrixCircuit Gilles Villeneuve2 p.m.ESPN2TBD
June 27French Grand PrixCircuit Paul Ricard9 a.m.ESPNTBD
July 4Austrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring9 a.m.ESPNTBD
July 18British Grand PrixSilverstone Circuit10 a.m.ESPNTBD
Aug. 1Hungarian Grand PrixHungaroring9 a.m.ESPNTBD
Aug. 29Belgian Grand PrixCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps9 a.m.ESPN2TBD
Sept. 5Dutch Grand PrixCircuit Zandvoort9 a.m.ESPN2TBD
Sept. 12Italian Grand PrixAutodromo Nazionale di Monza9 a.m.ESPN2TBD
Sept. 26Russian Grand PrixSochi Autodrom8 a.m.ESPN2TBD
Oct. 3Singapore Grand PrixMarina Bay Street Circuit8 a.m.ESPN2TBD
Oct. 10Japanese Grand PrixSuzuka International Racing Course1 a.m.ESPN2TBD
Oct. 24United States Grand PrixCircuit of the Americas3 p.m.ABCTBD
Oct. 31Mexico City Grand PrixAutodromo Hermanos Rodriguez3 p.m.ABCTBD
Nov. 7Brazilian Grand PrixAutodromo Jose Carlos PaceNoonESPN2TBD
Nov. 21Australian Grand PrixAlbert Park Circuit1 a.m.ESPN NewsTBD
Dec. 5Saudi Arabian Grand PrixJeddah Street Circuit11 p.m.ESPN2TBD
Dec. 12Abu Dhabi Grand PrixYas Marina Circuit8 a.m.ESPN2TBD

