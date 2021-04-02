Indonesia says China consortium to invest $5 billion in electric battery venture By Reuters

© Reuters.
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises minister said on Friday that a Chinese consortium would invest $5 billion in an electric batteries venture, which would include China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL).
Erick Thohir was speaking during a visit to China and was referring to a deal announced late last year, where CATL would invest $5 billion in a lithium battery plant in Indonesia and would start production in 2024.
