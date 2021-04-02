In a World of Big Wind, There’s Still a Place for Tiny Turbines

Article content

(Bloomberg) — High above the treeline on a hillside west of Australia’s Coffs Harbour, a small, white turbine — about the size of a large standing fan — is attached to the top of a telecommunications tower.

Less than a meter (3.3 feet) wide and lighter than a pickup truck tire, the equipment can help replace the use of diesel as a power source, and can also be deployed at isolated locations like remote mines or farms.

Even as the largest wind companies build ever-bigger turbines to power a shift away from fossil fuels, startups in Australia and the U.K. also see potential in thinking small.

“There is no silver bullet for solving all of our energy needs for the future, it requires a range of technologies,” said Joss Kesby, co-founder of Newcastle, Australia-based Diffuse Energy, which has miniature systems deployed at locations including about 10 off-grid telecommunications sites. “We see a big part to play for small-scale wind turbines.”

Kesby initially focused on harnessing the technology to power onboard systems of yachts, before recognizing the stronger prospects in a telecoms sector that’s forecast to invest more than $3 billion on distributed energy assets by 2024.

Cellphone towers that can’t connect to a power grid typically rely on solar panels or diesel generators. A small wind turbine can supplement solar generation, or be an alternative power source in areas where there’s limited space or sunlight. The systems can also offer lower costs and far cleaner energy than diesel.