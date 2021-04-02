“I’m excited about it”, Snoop Dogg says about NFTs By BTC Peers







When you hear the name Snoop Dogg, what comes to your mind — smoking blunts, 90s rap, right? What you probably don’t know is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. stage name Snoop Dogg, is an entrepreneur always on the cutting edge of all new technologies.

Already invested in a few start-ups, Snoop Dogg in a recent interview with Vanity Fair has described Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the nascent trend that has taken the world by storm as an important technology on the path of global adoption.

Further describing this new blockchain-based technology as one that could change the way artists create, earn, and interact with fans, the California Gurls crooner says he’s excited about it and glad to have joined the movement.

When asked if he thinks NFTs are the next big thing in the digital art market, the rapper without mincing words said “yes”. Comparing NFTs with physical record stores, the 17 times Grammy-nominated artist says the former offers creators like himself a unique opportunity to interact and engage with fans uncensored and unfiltered.

This is not all talk, the American rapper according to reports by BTC Peers is dropping an NFT on the Crypto.com marketplace. Scheduled to drop today, Friday 2, 2021, the collectibles are a Diamond blunt, a painting of young Snoop, Snoop “Dogge” coins, and most importantly, an original and exclusive song titled “NFT”.

