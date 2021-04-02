Iggy Azalea and Tyga Reunite for ‘Sip It’

Iggy and Tyga previously worked together for her 2018 track ‘Kream’ that peaked at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Iggy’s first entry into the chart since ‘Team’.

Iggy Azalea has released a music video for “Sip It” featuring Tyga. Released on Thursday, April 1, the colorful visuals sees the new mom bragging about the boys in her life while exchanging raunchy verses with her “Kream” collaborator.

The video is taken in the “Kitty Juice” Sip It gas station, where the visitors sip the store’s “Kitty Juice” before entering a psychedelic trance. Donning a neon green jumpsuit, Iggy flaunts her flexibility and her enviable body.

Later, Tyga makes an entrance, donning a puffy orange jacket, funky print pants as well as a gigantic fur hat. Iggy puts some Easter Eggs about their collaboration as one car has “KREAM 2.0” written in its license plate.

“Rappers in my phone, in my DM, won’t leave me alone/ Boys on my d**k/ Sip this p***y like it’s Styrofoam,” the 30-year-old femcee raps. Tyga then spits equally explicit bars, “F**k her from the back, I’m a dog, b***h, I’m too raw/ Tom Ford drawers on my balls, b***hes kiss the paws/ I don’t dive in wet p***y, b***h, I cannonball.”

Iggy and Tyga previously worked together for her 2018 track “Kream”. It peaked at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Iggy’s first entry into the chart since 2016’s “Team”. The track was certified platinum by the RIAA in 2019.

That aside, Iggy debuted bright green hair shortly before dropping the music video. In a new Instagram picture on March 31, the “Fancy” raptress was seen donning a white tank top with nothing underneath. She paired it with gray bottoms that further accentuated her small hips.

Her new look earned her praises from her followers. “Beautiful,” wrote one follower, while another called her “stunning.” Someone else raved, “Green looks good on u luv.” One person also noted, “green is hot.” Some others flooded the comment section with green heart emojis to show their approval of Iggy’s new hair color.