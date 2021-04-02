Houston PD opens investigation into Deshaun Watson

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing nearly two dozen women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson via civil lawsuits, has not yet publicly admitted to submitting affidavits and evidence to the Houston Police Department and the Houston district attorney regarding the allegations despite an earlier promise to do just that.

The HPD confirmed on Friday that somebody has contacted authorities regarding allegations made against the 25-year-old star signal-caller.

“Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson,” reads a brief statement. “As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process.”

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk notes that it’s unknown if the complainant is linked with any of the 21 plaintiffs suing Watson in civil court. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, issued a statement responding to the latest news: