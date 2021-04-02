Heat’s Butler: Oladipo is going to be a huge help

Victor Oladipo made his Miami Heat debut on Thursday after being traded to the team at last week’s deadline. Although he only had six points, three rebounds and five assists in a 116-109 win over the Golden State Warriors, the 28-year-old made a lasting impression on his teammates.

After the win, Heat star and team leader Jimmy Butler lauded Oladipo, saying he’ll be a big help down the stretch.

“He’s going to find his groove,” Butler said, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I think we all got to get better getting him in the spots that he likes to get the ball at. That comes with time and talking to him. “But he’s going to be a huge help. He’s going to put up some big numbers a lot of games. That’s what he’s here for. Obviously, the defensive factor, he did that well, as well. He’s going to fit in great.”

The Heat were not shy about their interest in Oladipo at the trade deadline. If they did not acquire him this season, they reportedly would have made a run for him during the offseason.

Oladipo will become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season, but if he continues to impress, Miami could try to extend his contract before the end of the campaign.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 20.3 points, five rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 40.9% from the field and 32.7% from deep.