Ginny & Georgia’s Sara Waisglass Zoom Interview

17. Desert island: name three movies you cannot live without.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, How to Train Your Dragon, and Parasite.

18. If you could have dinner with anyone — living or dead — who would you pick?

Gilda Radnor.

19. What is your most star-struck moment?

I actually don’t get star-struck easily, but I did shoot a movie in 2015 where I had a scene with Robert Pattinson and I grew up in peak-Twilight years, so when I looked at him, I was like, “Whoa, your Edward Cullen.” In one scene, he hands me his camera, ’cause I’m supposed to take a picture of him and his friend, and his line to me was “Turn it sideways,” which I do, but on one take, he forgot to say the line, so I did it without him asking, and afterwards he was like, “I’m so sorry, Sara,” and I was like, “MANS KNOWS MY NAME!” [Writer’s note: the film is called Life and it’s a biopic detailing the friendship built between Dennis Stock and James Dean as Dennis photographed him for Life magazine ahead of the East of Eden premiere.]

20. What is one thing you cannot leave your house without?

Like, saying my phone is dumb, but…the answer is my phone. But also, my ID, because I’m afraid that a cop is gonna pull me over and ask, “WHERE’S YOUR ID??”

21. Do you have any guilty pleasures?

I take way too many baths. Like, way too many. There was a point this winter where I was taking, like, five a day. So, that’s my guilty pleasure. Sweet, simple, me time.