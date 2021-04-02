Future of ‘Broken’ Oil Program Under Review, Interior Head Says

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. government program for selling drilling rights on federal land is so “fundamentally broken” that changes could be needed to address climate change and ensure taxpayers get a greater value from extracted oil and gas, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Friday.

“The American taxpayers deserve to have a return on on their investment,” Haaland said, stressing that the public lands managed by Interior are a shared asset.

“They don’t just belong to one sector or one industry. They belong to the outdoor economy, they belong to the kids who take their first breath, on a hike out on a trail,” Haaland told reporters. “They belong to everyone, and it’s our job to make sure that every voice is heard with respect to how we manage those lands.”

A week after taking office, President Joe Biden ordered the Interior Department to pause selling new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters while the agency studies possible requirements on any future sales — such as higher royalty payments, location restrictions and even limits on the number of tracts held by individual companies.

Although Haaland has repeatedly stressed the leasing pause is temporary, it could take months or years to implement substantive changes — and the overhaul could have profound impacts on the future of energy development on public lands and waters now responsible for 22% of U.S. oil production and 12% of the country’s natural gas.