Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Travel With Low Risk, C.D.C. Says

Federal officials remained adamant that people who have not been fully vaccinated should not travel at all, a position widely supported by public health experts.

Updated April 1, 2021, 11:02 p.m. ET

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can return to travel, but if you are not, there is still a lot of virus circulating and it is still a risky undertaking and you should defer until you get vaccinated or the situation improves,” said Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

If unvaccinated people must travel, the C.D.C. recommends they be tested for coronavirus infection one to three days before their trip and again three to five days after it’s over. They should self-quarantine for seven days after a trip if they get tested and for 10 days if they do not get tested, the agency said.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the second dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shot. Some 58 million people in the U.S., 22 percent of the adult population, have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest numbers from the C.D.C.

Scientists are still not certain whether vaccinated people may become infected, even briefly, and transmit the virus to others. A recent C.D.C. study suggested such cases might be rare, but until that question is resolved, many public health officials feel it is unwise to tell vaccinated Americans simply to do as they please. They say it is important for all vaccinated people to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and take other precautions.

Under the new C.D.C. guidance, fully vaccinated Americans who are traveling domestically do not need to be tested for the coronavirus or follow quarantine procedures at the destination or after returning home. When they travel abroad, they only need to get a coronavirus test or quarantine if the country they are going to requires it.