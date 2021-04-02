Former Apple Music exec joins crypto firm Ledger as head of NFT division By Cointelegraph

Former Apple Music exec joins crypto firm Ledger as head of NFT division
Apple (NASDAQ:) Music veteran Parker Todd Brooks is leaving the company to join Ledger, one of the biggest providers of cryptocurrency hardware wallets.
According to a Friday announcement, Brooks will now head Ledger’s non-fungible token, or NFT, division as the company expands its support for the storage, display, management and security of NFT pieces.
