Final Four live streams: How to watch 2021 NCAA semifinal, title games for free without cable

The 2021 NCAA Tournament has progressed to the Final Four. Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston, and Cinderella UCLA will be squaring off in the Final Four and national title game to decide the 2021 NCAA champion.

These games will surely be exciting to watch, especially with Gonzaga just two wins away from potentially pulling off the first undefeated season since the 32-0 Indiana Hoosiers in 1976. Cord-cutters will want to get in on the action, and luckily, there are plenty of ways for them to experience the end of March Madness without a TV.

The Final Four and national title game will be broadcast on CBS this year. There are numerous site-specific and streaming-only options for cable-cutters to utilize that carry CBS. Many of them don’t require a TV subscription and come with free trials.

Below is a complete breakdown of live streaming options for the 2021 Final Four games:

March Madness Final Four live streams 2021

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is large enough that multiple networks have to broadcast the games in the early rounds through the Elite Eight. However, the Final Four and national title games are carried exclusively on one network. This year, CBS will be broadcasting all the games this year.

As a result, when looking at streaming services to watch the Final Four games on, the question is simple. Do they carry CBS? Almost every option does, so there will be plenty of options of how to watch the final March Madness games.

Below are the streaming options for the Final Four in 2021:

How to watch the 2021 Final Four for free without cable

College basketball fans with cable subscriptions will be able to watch the game on CBS and they will also be able to stream it free via NCAA March Madness live with a cable subscription.

There are also multiple streaming sites that carry CBS and come with free trials upon sign up. Notably, Paramount+, fuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV and YouTube TV all offer free trials, so they can be used to watch the final three games of the college basketball season.

Can I watch the Final Four on YouTube TV?

Yes. YouTube TV includes CBS in its package, so the Final Four will be available on the site. There is a two-week free trial upon signup for YouTube TV.

Can I watch the Final Four on Hulu?

Yes. Hulu Plus Live TV includes CBS in its package. There is a one-week free trial upon signup for a Hulu live TV package.

Can I watch the Final Four on AT&T TV Now?

Yes. AT&T TV Now includes CBS. However, there is no free trial for AT&T TV Now.

Can I watch the Final Four on fuboTV?

Yes. FuboTV includes CBS in its listings. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial upon signup.

Can I watch the Final Four on Sling TV?

No. Sling TV does not include CBS in either of its packages, so the Final Four won’t be available via that service.