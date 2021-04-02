Filecoin Market Cap Hits $450B After FIL Price Surge By CoinQuora



Filecoin Market Cap Hits $450B After FIL Price Surge



Filecoin price spiked over $230.

After that, the FIL market cap has reached $450 billion.

FIL holds 10th place in the cryptocurrency market.

FIL daily trade volume reached $24.2B in China.

Filecoin (FIL) market cap has reached $450 billion after the cryptocurrency price spiked over $230.

Filecoin is a digital payment and digital currency system built on top of the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). Moreover, it is a blockchain that enables users to rent unused hard drive space to store and retrieve data.

Currently, the FIL holds 10th place in the cryptocurrency market. According to CoinGecko, the FIL price is $200 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.96 billion, at the time of writing.

