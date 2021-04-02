Filecoin Foundation donates $10M in FIL tokens to Internet Archive By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Internet Archive, an American nonprofit behind major digital archive Wayback Machine, has received a $10 million cryptocurrency donation from the Filecoin Foundation.

According to a Friday announcement, the Filecoin Foundation has donated 50,000 Filecoin (FIL) tokens to the Internet Archive, worth more than $10 million at the time of writing. The grant is designed to help the Internet Archive increase access to its online library including books, data, web pages, music and software.

Filecoin 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap