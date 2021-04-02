Filecoin Foundation donates $10M in FIL tokens to Internet Archive By Cointelegraph

Filecoin Foundation donates $10M in FIL tokens to Internet Archive
The Internet Archive, an American nonprofit behind major digital archive Wayback Machine, has received a $10 million cryptocurrency donation from the Filecoin Foundation.
According to a Friday announcement, the Filecoin Foundation has donated 50,000 Filecoin (FIL) tokens to the Internet Archive, worth more than $10 million at the time of writing. The grant is designed to help the Internet Archive increase access to its online library including books, data, web pages, music and software.
