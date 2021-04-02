Fauci on AstraZeneca Shots; Sinovac Milestone: Virus Update

Article content Bloomberg News (Bloomberg) — Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease official, said the country may not need AstraZeneca’s vaccine even if it passes U.S. regulatory approval, Reuters reported, citing an interview. Sinovac said annual production capacity of its Covid-19 vaccine CoronaVac has reached 2 billion doses. A border city in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan will roll out vaccines Friday for all of its 300,000 residents, after it reported the country’s biggest flare-up in Covid-19 infections in more than a month. Chile will close its borders for the month of April in a dramatic escalation of the country’s fight against its worst coronavirus outbreak to date. while Ontario will lock down for four weeks. Attorneys general for most U.S. states warned Twitter, eBay and Shopify to take steps against the sale of fraudulent Covid-19 vaccine certificates. President Joe Biden’s administration is “assured” that Johnson & Johnson will meet its U.S. vaccine delivery targets despite a setback at a Baltimore site, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. Key Developments: Global Tracker: Cases pass 129.3 million; deaths exceed 2.8 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 608 million shots given worldwideVaccine trickle becomes torrent as U.S. eligibility rules widenRich Brazilians urge government to let them buy vaccines to helpFacebook is letting anti-vaxxers scare women from Covid shotsWhat’s the best vaccine? Why it’s not so simple

Article content Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths. India Cases Hit Most Since October (1:20 p.m. HK) India recorded 81,466 new virus cases, the highest daily total since the beginning of October, health ministry data showed Friday. Fatalities increased by 469. Although India is making progress in vaccination that’s helped bolster consumer sentiment, the rising infections are pushing down mobility — tracked through road congestion and flight departure, according to Bloomberg Economics. Melbourne Sees Blood Clot Case, ABC Reports (12:45 p.m. HK) A man who received AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine has been hospitalised in Victoria state, Australia’s national broadcaster reports. The 44-year-old was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with serious thrombosis and a low platelet count, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation says, after receiving the Astra shot on or around March 22. The European Union’s drugs regulator said Thursday that a link between the vaccine and a rare type of blood clot known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis is possible, while Canada has halted plans to roll out the shot for under-55s over similar concerns. U.K. Politicians Vow to Oppose Covid Passports (12:05 p.m. HK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson risks triggering a major backlash among members of the ruling Conservative Party if his U.K. government opts to use so-called Covid passports to help re-open the economy.

Article content More than 70 members of Parliament from three parties — including 41 from Johnson’s Tories — pledged to oppose the use of vaccine certificates, calling them “divisive and discriminatory.” They include former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith, former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat Party leader Ed Davey. FDA Revises Moderna Authorization to Boost Doses (10:30 a.m. HK) U.S. Food and Drug Administration made two revisions to the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine’s emergency use authorization to help increase the number of vaccine doses available, according to a statement. The revisions clarify the number of doses per vial and authorize the availability of an additional multi-dose vial, the statement said. Moderna said separately the FDA has authorized for the vaccine to be kept at room temperature for 24 hours once removed from the refrigerator for use, double the previous time. Sinovac’s Covid Vaccine Capacity Hits 2 Billion Doses (9:40 a.m. HK) Sinovac’s annual production capacity of its Covid-19 vaccine CoronaVac has reached 2 billion doses with its third production line completed and put into production, according to a company statement. Sinovac’s vaccine has received emergency use approval, or conditional marketing authorization, in over 30 countries. China to Vaccinate City After Outbreak (9:35 a.m. HK) A border city in the southwestern Chinese province Yunnan will roll out vaccines Friday for all of its 300,000 residents, after it reported the country’s biggest flare-up in Covid-19 infections in more than a month, state broadcaster CCTV reported Thursday night.Ruili, which borders Myanmar, has been placed under lockdown amid citywide testing that has weeded out 46 infections, many of them asymptomatic. The vaccination will begin at 8 am local time Friday and is expected to complete in five days, CCTV reported, citing local officials.

Article content Queensland Sees More Imported Cases (8:10 a.m. HK) Eight new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours in the Australian state of Queensland. Its capital Brisbane entered a snap three-day lockdown on Monday due to an outbreak of the U.K. strain of the virus. None of the infections was locally acquired, state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a briefing Friday. Seven cases emerged in hotel quarantine and one is a historical infection contracted by a nurse who experienced no symptoms. Fauci Says U.S. May Not Need AstraZeneca Shots (7:40 a.m. HK) Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease official, said that the country may not need AstraZeneca’s vaccine even if it passes U.S. regulatory approval, Reuters reports, citing an interview. He said that it is still up in the air when asked whether the U.S. will use the AstraZeneca vaccine doses. Fauci added that the country will have enough shots to fullfill needs given its contracts with a number of vaccine makers. Interstate Travel Likely for Vaccinated Malaysians (7:30 a.m. HK) Malaysia’s government is considering allowing interstate travel for those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations, Star reports, citing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. International travel could soon be possible for those who had been vaccinated, he said. More U.K. Blood Clot Cases Reported, FT Says (7:20 a.m. HK) The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) received 25 new reports of rare blood clotting events that have been linked to AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in recent weeks, the Financial Times reported, citing a report published on the regulator’s website.

Article content Belgian Police and Party-Goers Clash (6:34 a.m. HK) Belgian police and partiers in one of Brussels’ largest parks clashed after thousands gathered despite virus restrictions. The Associated Press reported that people in the park hurled bottles and other projectiles at the police, who used water cannon and tear gas against the crowd. At least 22 people were arrested, and several people and police horses were injured. Hospitalizations for Covid-19 have been rising in Belgium, which restricts outdoor gatherings to four people. Ontario Locks Down (5:13 p.m. NY) Ontario declared a four-week state of emergency after hitting a record for the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care, driven by virus strains that are more contagious and dangerous. The order imposes restrictions on businesses and residents across the Canadian province of 14.7 million people, beginning April 3. Restaurants won’t be allowed to serve customers except for takeout and delivery orders; indoor public events are banned, with a few exceptions. Supermarkets and pharmacies will operate at 50% capacity and other retailers at 25%. Florida Cases Jump (4:15 p.m. NY) Florida’s department of health said Thursday that there were 6,895 new cases on March 31, the biggest daily increase since March 1. The positivity rate was flat at about 6.4% after reaching 7.6% earlier in the week. States Warn on Fake Vaccine Proof (3:56 p.m. NY) Attorneys general for most U.S. states warned Twitter, eBay and Shopify to take steps against the sale of fraudulent Covid-19 vaccine certificates on their sites.

Article content “It has come to our attention that your platforms are being used to market and sell blank or fraudulently completed COVID vaccine cards bearing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo,” says the letter from the National Association of Attorneys General. “The use of your platforms to disseminate the deceptive marketing and sales of fake vaccine cards is a threat to residents of our states.” The letter gave the companies until April 9 to respond with a plan to prevent such sales. White House ‘Assured’ on J&J Supply (3:35 p.m. NY) President Joe Biden’s administration is “assured” that Johnson & Johnson will meet its U.S. vaccine delivery targets despite a setback at a Baltimore site, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. Psaki spoke Thursday at the White House after J&J and one of its subcontractors, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., acknowledged that a batch of drug substance had been spoiled. She said the U.S. doesn’t expect J&J to miss any delivery targets, and alluded to having some room with a larger supply of Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. The U.S. has said it will have enough vaccine doses for all American adults in May from those companies. Hard-Hit Michigan Reports Brazil Strain (2 p.m. NY) Michigan reported its first case of the variant that is helping drive the outbreak in Brazil. The state already has the U.S.’s highest number of cases of the variant first found in the U.K. after Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is also among the hardest-hit U.S. states in the latest wave of infection, with the most cases per capita over the last seven days, CDC data shows.

Article content Chile to Close Its Borders (12:59 p.m. NY) Chile will close its borders for the month of April in a dramatic escalation of the country’s fight against its worst coronavirus outbreak to date. Chilean citizens and foreign residents will be forbidden from entering or leaving the country starting April 5, Deputy Interior Minister Katherine Martorell told reporters on Thursday. All truck drivers will be required to present a negative PCR test carried out in the 72 hours before entering the country. WHO Expects More on Covid Origins (12:44 p.m. NY) The Covid-19 origin report published earlier this week included many recommendations for next steps made by the international team of scientists, and the World Health Organization expects there will be follow-up assessments, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing. More than a dozen nations have criticized the report, saying the mission “lacked access to complete, original data and samples” and calling for more transparency and timeliness in response to future outbreaks. The WHO hasn’t yet discussed follow-ups with China yet because the report was just released, Tedros said, adding the WHO will start engagements as soon as possible. Mets-Nationals Opener Postponed (11:47 a.m. NY) Thursday’s Opening Day game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols, MLB.com reporter Anthony DiComo reports, citing a source.

Article content The Nationals had a positive Covid-19 test from a player Wednesday morning, MLB.com reported. Mumbai Hits Record (11:33 a.m. NY) Mumbai reported 8,646 infections on Thursday, the city’s highest ever daily tally. India’s financial hub is seeing a resurgence in cases in recent weeks and local authorities have warned of another lockdown if cases keep rising and residents flout rules. NYC Warns Over Holiday Spread (10:55 a.m. NY) New York City health commissioner Dave Chokshi on Thursday warned residents to take health precautions during the Passover and Easter holidays as the city’s Covid cases remain stubbornly high and more contagious variants surpass 70% of cases sequenced. Chokshi said the city expects to get a significant uptick in vaccine supply in the coming weeks which could ease the crush of residents who flooded appointment hotlines and websites after the state opened up eligibility on Tuesday for people 30 years and old. Universal eligibility will open in New York on April 6. EU Solidarity Frays Over Doses (7:10 a.m. NY) Infighting among European Union countries over how to disperse extra Covid doses to member states most in need threatened to undercut the bloc’s delicate approach to vaccine solidarity. Austria led a group including the Czech Republic and Slovenia that continued to block a proposal Thursday morning that would divert 3 million extra Pfizer Inc. doses to five countries that are lagging in their vaccination efforts, according to officials familiar with the talks. The doses are part of 10 million shots Pfizer will deliver ahead of schedule.

Article content Pfizer Effective After Six Months (7:05 a.m. NY) Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine remained highly effective after six months, according to new long-term results that the company said could be used to seek an expansion of its regulatory status. Follow-up data from a final-stage trial of 46,307 people showed the vaccine was 91.3% effective in preventing symptomatic cases starting one week after the second dose through as long as six months. In the U.S. alone, the efficacy rate was 92.6%, according to a report Thursday by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE. French Minister Sees Peak Near (6:30 a.m. NY) The peak of the epidemic could be reached within 7 to 10 days, Health Minister Olivier Veran said during a France Inter radio interview Thursday. That would be followed two weeks later by a peak of patients in ICU units. Veran is hoping the AstraZeneca vaccination for those under 55 will resume soon, once the European Medicine Agency completes its review. Poland Reports Record Cases (4:41 p.m. HK) Poland reported a record 35,251 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data. The death toll jumped by 621 cases, compared with 520 cases the week before. The country of 38 million has so far administered 6.27 million vaccine doses, including 2.04 million second shots. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

