Falcons to play in London in 2021 as part of NFL’s Int’l Series

The game will be a non-divisional matchup, which means either the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions or Washington Football Team will be Atlanta’s opponent overseas, per the press release.

The Falcons last played in London in 2014 at Wembley Stadium. They lost 22-21 to the Detroit Lions. Matt Ryan threw for 228 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in that game.

With the new 17-game schedule, at least four games will be played internationally every season beginning in 2022. Each NFL team will take a turn to host an international contest once every eight seasons.

The NFL did not have international games during the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.