Ex-‘Bachelor’ Star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Pregnant Wife Envision Having ‘the Best Life’ in Hawaii

The auto-racing driver and his wife Lauren Burnham reveal they are moving from Arizona to Hawaii and give a tour of their new house on the island of Maui in a new YouTube video.

Former “The Bachelor” star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his pregnant wife Lauren Burnham dropped a bombshell revelation on April Fools’ Day, but it was not meant to be a prank. Through their official YouTube channel, the married couple posted a video on Friday, April 2 in which they announced their move to Hawaii.

In the 8-minute video, Arie and Lauren gave fans a look into their new new home in the Aloha state. When giving the house tour, the reality star and the runner-up of “The Bachelor” season 22 revealed that before they “somehow” landed in Maui, Hawaii, they were looking for a second property to own.





The first floor of the couple’s Maui home boasts two living rooms and a bathroom. Showing off the bathtub on the first floor, Lauren noted they could give their children a bath there. On the second floor, she and Arie offered a look at their stunning kitchen that has a breathtaking view of Hawaiian nature.

On the same floor, Arie pointed out his favorite parts of the home by showing its unique ceilings and aesthetic modern chandeliers. The second floor also has two bedrooms, a master bathroom and an open deck from which a great view of the tropical island could be enjoyed. The former ABC personalities added that they wished to build a patio above their two-car garage in the future.

The same day the house tour video was shared, Arie also took to Instagram to share pictures of him and Lauren striking a pose in front of their new home. The pair were twinning in matching white outfits. “WE’RE MOVING TO HAWAII! Link of our home tour in the bio,” the 39-year-old auto-racing driver wrote.

The post collected many positive comments from fellow celebrities. Pro MMA Fighter & Pro Boxer Josh brueckner shared his thought in the comment section, “So hype for you guys! That’s sick.” Chiming in, “Love Is Blind” star Damian Powers wrote, “Congrats to you both.”

Hawaii has a special connection to Arie and Lauren. The twosome tied the knot in Haiku Mill, Maui on January 12, 2019. Since then, they had their first daughter together, Alessi Ren, who was born on May 29, 2019. She is currently expecting a set of twins, a boy and a girl.