ETH breaks all-time high amid fresh price surge By Cointelegraph

, crypto’s second largest asset by market cap, has broken its previous all-time price high near $2,041 , set on February 19, 2021.

Ethereum (ETH) hit a record price high of approximately $2,081 today, according to TradingView data. ETH trades near $2,067 at time of publication.