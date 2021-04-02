EOS Jumps 28% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Jumps 28% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $6.2340 by 12:20 (16:20 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 28.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 24, 2018.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $5.6095B, or 0.29% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.3761 to $6.2911 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 44.28%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.1351B or 5.06% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.9808 to $6.2911 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 72.87% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,357.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.64% on the day.

was trading at $2,054.87 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.77%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,116.4643B or 57.38% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $239.3592B or 12.30% of the total cryptocurrency market value.