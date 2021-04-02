EOS Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $6.2478 by 16:28 (20:28 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.13% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 2.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $5.9137B, or 0.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.3761 to $6.3128 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 52.28%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.6637B or 4.87% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.9808 to $6.3128 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 72.81% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,797.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.23% on the day.

was trading at $2,077.42 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.22%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,106.2270B or 57.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $240.6894B or 12.45% of the total cryptocurrency market value.