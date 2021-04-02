Eagles ‘in driver’s seat’ for Russell Wilson trade?

The Seattle Seahawks seem to have squashed the Russell Wilson trade rumors for now, but it remains one of the hottest discussion points before the 2021 NFL Draft.

A few months ago, a blockbuster move to send away the superstar quarterback seemed unthinkable. NFL teams inquiring with the Seahawks about a trade were immediately shut down. Suddenly, everything changed when Wilson publicly expressed frustration and privately leaked his feelings of distrust with the amount of power coach Pete Carroll has in the building.

When he provided Seattle with a preferred trade list, general manager John Schneider started listening to offers. Before long, the Chicago Bears made a very aggressive offer and it was given real consideration. While Carroll ultimately rejected the trade, wanting to keep the team’s star quarterback, drama between the two sides remains.

Recent moves would seem to suggest the Seahawks are taking a more Wilson-friendly approach. They traded for Gabe Jackson, an upgrade on the interior offensive line, hired Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator after some conversations with Wilson and signed tight end Gerald Everett.

But there remains a growing sense within the NFL that a trade is inevitable. In fact, one NFL executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando, that the Philadelphia Eagles might be making moves this year to prepare for a Wilson trade.

“All they’re doing is stockpiling picks for next year, so they can get weapons for Jalen Hurts or acquire one of the top two overall picks to draft a quarterback,” an NFL executive said. “And I would put Philly in the driver’s seat for Russell Wilson next year if Seattle moves him. That would have Howie Roseman written all over it.”

Jalen Hurts will be the Eagles’ starting quarterback in 2021, but there’s no guarantee he holds the position for long. The organization seems to be split on him, just a year after drafting him with a second-round pick. Meanwhile, the Eagles’ have been involved in the Deshaun Watson trade market and just signed Joe Flacco.

What would a Russell Wilson trade cost the Eagles?

The Eagles already made one big trade, moving down from the No. 6 pick to No. 12 overall in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. Not only are they still in a great position to land a great talent, they also picked up future draft capital.

Philadelphia acquired Miami’s 2022 first-round pick, an excellent asset even if the Dolphins reach the playoffs next season. With that additional pick, the Eagles will have a pair of first- and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Those could be important trade chips next offseason.

If the Seahawks don’t reach the Super Bowl next February, Wilson could be gone. The organization will want to hit the reset button, starting with a new face of the franchise. With the Eagles expected to be one of the worst NFL teams in 2021, they should have a top-10 pick.

A trade package next year could feature Philadelphia’s first-round pick, multiple second-round picks and first-round selections in the 2023 and 2024 drafts. Seattle would likely be in a great position to begin its rebuild while owning two first-round picks in the next few years. As for Philadelphia, it lands a star quarterback and could keep Miami’s 2022 first-round selection.

There will be plenty of competition. Even if Chicago fires Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace, a new regime will likely target Wilson. It’s a safe bet that a few more clubs will be desperate, willing to pay a high price for a franchise quarterback. One thing is for certain, the Eagles are going to be a fascinating team to monitor next offseason.