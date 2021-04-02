Durant sorry for language used in exchange with Rapaport

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made his first public comments Thursday since injuring his hamstring in February and had to address an exchange he had with actor and comedian Michael Rapaport via social media.

“I’m sorry that people seen that language I used,” Durant said, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor.”

Rapaport posted private messages that he said Durant had sent him, which included threatening language, anti-gay comments and misogynistic slurs.

Nets head coach Steve Nash and the organization addressed the issue with the 32-year-old privately.

Durant has been sidelined since Feb. 13 with a hamstring injury. The four-time scoring champion said his return to the court is imminent, but Nash said Durant will likely be out Sunday against the Chicago Bulls and Monday against the New York Knicks.

The Nets are 18-3 without Durant since Feb. 13. They’ve been fueled by James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin.