Donovan Mitchell to rejoin Jazz on road trips

Utah Jazz All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell missed Wednesday’s win at the Memphis Grizzlies after he was understandably shaken by Tuesday’s ordeal that involved the team’s charter flight making an emergency landing back at Salt Lake City International Airport after it struck a flock of birds and had an engine shut down.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Mitchell told reporters on Friday he’ll be ready to board ahead of Monday’s road game at the Dallas Mavericks.

“I know I have a job to do,” he explained. “I understand that (flying) comes with the job. I took the time that I needed to kind of just mentally get myself in a good place. I’ll be fine come Sunday when we fly out, but I just needed that time mentally. It was just a full day for me – like, ‘I can’t make that trip,’ not for a game. Some things are just bigger than the game of basketball, and that right there was it for me. Everybody kind of has their different things. Mine happens to be (fear of) flying. “I just needed to take that time, because it wasn’t feeling (and) sitting right for me to go on the trip. My teammates and my coaches respected that, and I appreciate the support. But I understand that I have a job to do. I can’t pull a John Madden and drive everywhere. As much as I would love to, I can’t. I understand I’ve got to (fly). I’ve calmed down, and I’ll be good – should be good, at least, I think – for the rest of the season.”

Mitchell added that he texted his parents and sister from the plane, while other players previously said that passengers “feared for their lives for several minutes” until pilots regained control of the aircraft.

“There was a point where you just felt like this could be it – and the fact that it’s out of your control,” Mitchell said. “You’re kind of just watching it all go down, and you really don’t know what’s going to happen next. Telling everybody that you love them, and you don’t know if it’s the last time that you’re going to be able to say that, really puts life and everything into perspective for you.”

Utah hosts the Chicago Bulls on Friday and the Orlando Magic on Saturday.