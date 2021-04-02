Dollar on track for third weekly gain after strong U.S. payrolls data

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar rose on Friday in thin trading, on pace for its third weekly
gain, after data showed the world’s largest economy created more jobs than expected in March, suggesting it
is on a steady path to recovery from the pandemic.
Financial markets are closed in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Britain, Europe and the United States
in observance of the Good Friday holiday.
Friday’s data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls surged 916,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since last
August. Data for February was revised higher to show 468,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported
379,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 647,000 jobs in March.
“The important thing is that the employment trend is pointing in the right direction,” said JJ Kinahan,
chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.
“We’re not where we were pre-March last year. We’re still down 5.5% from our peak, but we continue to
make great progress,” he added.
Sentiment for the dollar has improved in recent weeks, while Treasury yields have spiked, as the Biden
administration’s planned stimulus of over $2 trillion and a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout spurred economic

optimism as well as inflation fears.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last at 1.705%, up nearly 3 basis points from
the previous session.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar index was up 0.1% at 92.959, posting gains in five of the last
six weeks. It is headed for its third straight weekly rise.
The dollar’s ascent to multi-month highs is likely to continue as more investors bet on economic
recovery.
The dollar was up slightly versus the yen at 110.68 yen, not far from its strongest level in a
year at just under 111 yen.
Against the euro, the dollar was quoted at $1.1777, near a five-month high.
The greenback was little changed against the Swiss currency at US$0.94170 Swiss franc, after
losing 0.2% on Thursday.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar slipped 0.2% to US$0.7612.
Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar was flat at US$0.7025.
In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin briefly rose above $60,000 for the first time in two
weeks but then pared gains to trade up 0.7% at $59,130.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:57AM (1357 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 92.9440 92.8980 +0.07% 3.293% +93.0750 +92.8300
Euro/Dollar $1.1768 $1.1778 -0.10% -3.70% +$1.1787 +$1.1749
Dollar/Yen 110.6850 110.6050 +0.09% +7.15% +110.7450 +110.3700
Euro/Yen 130.26 130.23 +0.02% +2.63% +130.3100 +130.0400

Dollar/Swiss 0.9414 0.9416 +0.01% +6.44% +0.9434 +0.9407
Sterling/Dollar $1.3827 $1.3834 -0.04% +1.22% +$1.3852 +$1.3815
Dollar/Canadian 1.2557 1.2553 +0.05% -1.37% +1.2573 +1.2530
Aussie/Dollar $0.7610 $0.7617 -0.07% -1.05% +$0.7637 +$0.7600
Euro/Swiss 1.1080 1.1090 -0.09% +2.53% +1.1097 +1.1074
Euro/Sterling 0.8510 0.8511 -0.01% -4.78% +0.8520 +0.8504
NZ $0.7023 $0.7025 +0.03% -2.14% +$0.7047 +$0.7017
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.5305 8.5265 -0.04% -0.74% +8.5415 +8.5235
Euro/Norway 10.0398 10.0360 +0.04% -4.08% +10.0530 +10.0296
Dollar/Sweden 8.7219 8.7115 +0.04% +6.41% +8.7375 +8.7048
Euro/Sweden 10.2640 10.2598 +0.04% +1.86% +10.2685 +10.2572
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York
Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo
Editing by Matthew Lewis)