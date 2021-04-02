Dollar on track for third weekly gain after strong U.S. payrolls data

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar rose on Friday in thin trading, on pace for its third weekly

gain, after data showed the world’s largest economy created more jobs than expected in March, suggesting it

is on a steady path to recovery from the pandemic.

Financial markets are closed in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Britain, Europe and the United States

in observance of the Good Friday holiday.

Friday’s data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls surged 916,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since last

August. Data for February was revised higher to show 468,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported

379,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 647,000 jobs in March.

“The important thing is that the employment trend is pointing in the right direction,” said JJ Kinahan,

chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

“We’re not where we were pre-March last year. We’re still down 5.5% from our peak, but we continue to

make great progress,” he added.

Sentiment for the dollar has improved in recent weeks, while Treasury yields have spiked, as the Biden

administration’s planned stimulus of over $2 trillion and a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout spurred economic