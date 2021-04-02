Dollar heads for third weekly gain as payrolls data looms

By
Matilda Colman
-
1

TOKYO — The dollar steadied on Friday

ahead of data from the United States that is expected to show an

increase in job creation and a lower unemployment rate for

March, as the the world’s largest economy maintains a steady

recovery from the pandemic.

Sentiment for the dollar has improved in recent weeks, while

Treasury yields have spiked, as the Biden administration’s

planned stimulus of over $2 trillion and a rapid COVID-19

vaccine roll out spurred economic optimism as well as inflation

fears.

While trading is likely to be muted on Friday with many

financial markets shut for Easter holidays, analysts say the

dollar’s ascent to multi-month highs is likely to continue as

more investors bet on economic recovery.

“It’s not just speculators that are betting on the dollar,”

said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa

Securities. “Asset managers are also cutting their shorts in

other currencies to make way for a dollar surge.”

“As long as the economy improves and Treasury yields rise,

the dollar will too,” the strategist added.

The dollar last traded at 110.62 yen, not far from

its strongest level in a year.

Against the euro, the dollar was quoted at $1.1777,

near a five-month high.

The greenback was steady at 0.9417 Swiss franc,

after losing 0.2% on Thursday.

The British pound was little changed at $1.3843.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls due later on Friday are forecast to

have jumped by 647,000 in March from a 379,000 in February. The

unemployment rate is expected to fall to 6.0% from 6.2%.

The dollar index, a gauge of its value against six

major currencies, stood at 92.862, on course for its third

consecutive week of gains.

Major currencies are not expected to move much on Friday

with financial markets closed in Australia, Singapore, Hong

Kong, Britain, Europe and the United States, analysts said.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar edged up to

$0.7629, after falling to a three-month low in the previous

session.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar was

quoted at $0.7034.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin briefly

rose above $60,000 for the first time in two weeks but then

pared gains to trade up 1.49% at $59,601.

Rival digital currency ether rose 1.39% to

$1,994.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0442 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1777 $1.1778 +0.00% -3.60% +1.1784 +1.1770

Dollar/Yen 110.6200 110.6100 +0.02% +7.11% +110.6650 +110.6300

Euro/Yen 130.28 130.23 +0.04% +2.65% +130.3100 +130.1700

Dollar/Swiss 0.9417 0.9416 +0.01% +6.44% +0.9423 +0.9415

Sterling/Dollar 1.3843 1.3834 +0.08% +1.34% +1.3849 +1.3832

Dollar/Canadian 1.2532 1.2553 -0.18% -1.59% +1.2548 +1.2530

Aussie/Dollar 0.7629 0.7617 +0.18% -0.81% +0.7637 +0.7616

NZ 0.7034 0.7025 +0.16% -2.02% +0.7041 +0.7020

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Simon

Cameron-Moore)

