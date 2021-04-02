Dollar heads for third weekly gain as payrolls data looms

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar steadied on Friday

ahead of data from the United States that is expected to show an

increase in job creation and a lower unemployment rate for

March, as the the world’s largest economy maintains a steady

recovery from the pandemic.

Sentiment for the dollar has improved in recent weeks, while

Treasury yields have spiked, as the Biden administration’s

planned stimulus of over $2 trillion and a rapid COVID-19

vaccine roll out spurred economic optimism as well as inflation

fears.

While trading is likely to be muted on Friday with many

financial markets shut for Easter holidays, analysts say the

dollar’s ascent to multi-month highs is likely to continue as

more investors bet on economic recovery.

“It’s not just speculators that are betting on the dollar,”

said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa

Securities. “Asset managers are also cutting their shorts in

other currencies to make way for a dollar surge.”

“As long as the economy improves and Treasury yields rise,

the dollar will too,” the strategist added.

The dollar last traded at 110.62 yen, not far from

its strongest level in a year.

Against the euro, the dollar was quoted at $1.1777,

near a five-month high.