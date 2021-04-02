Digital asset manager behind Canada’s first BTC fund hopes to launch Bitcoin ETF By Cointelegraph

Digital asset manager behind Canada’s first BTC fund hopes to launch Bitcoin ETF
Investment fund manager 3iQ has partnered with Coinshares to launch a exchange-traded fund in Canada.
According to an announcement from 3iQ, the firm has filed a final prospectus for a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund, or ETF, with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the 10 provinces and 3 territories of Canada. Pending regulatory approval, trading for the ETF is expected to begin in early April on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
