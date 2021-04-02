Dexter Fletcher Tapped to Direct ‘The Godfather’ Series

WENN

The ‘Rocketman’ director is set to start filming the first batch of episodes in the upcoming10-part series, which is being developed for streaming service Paramount+.

Actor-turned-filmmaker Dexter Fletcher is making his TV directorial debut with the upcoming series about the making of movie classic “The Godfather”.

The “Rocketman” director has boarded “The Offer“, taking fans behind-the-scenes of Francis Ford Coppola’s mob movie masterpiece.

He will shoot the first batch of episodes in the 10-part series, which is being developed for streaming service Paramount+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Armie Hammer had originally been recruited to play producer Al Ruddy, but stepped down from the role in January as he became embroiled in a social media sex scandal which has since threatened to derail his career.

A replacement has yet to be named, but the real Ruddy will serve as an executive producer on “The Offer”, which is based on his experience making the 1972 film.

It’s not the only project to explore the experience on the set of “The Godfather” – director Barry Levinson is currently working on a movie version of the behind-the-scenes drama, which will feature Oscar Isaac as Coppola, Elisabeth Moss as the filmmaker’s wife Eleanor, Jake Gyllenhaal as movie mogul Robert Evans, and Elle Fanning, who has been tapped as actress Ali MacGraw, who was married to the producer.

The “Eddie the Eagle” gained attention after he took over Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” from Bryan Singer. The hit musical drama grossed over $900 million worldwide and earned star Rami Malek Oscars. He then directed “Rocketman, an Elton John biopic starring Taron Egerton which also went successful.

He is currently working on “The Saint“. It is a movie adaptation on the 1960s spy series which being hailing from Paramount.