Devonta Smith praises Mac Jones’ football IQ

Former Alabama receiver Devonta Smith threw some praise at his old quarterback, saying that Mack Jones has an extremely high football IQ and that he often had the ability to figure out what a defense was going to do before a play even began.

“There’s some stuff, he’ll just throw it out there in your face,” Smith told NFL Network’s James Palmer. “Telling someone ‘I know you’re coming on a blitz’. Then he’ll tell me to go and do this … bro he’s just different.”

This is not the first time that Smith has gone out of his way to praise Jones, as he reportedly told an NFL team that he preferred Jones over Tua Tagovailoa, who was the quarterback at Alabama for the 2019 season.

Jones has seen his draft stock steadily rising over the last month, with many believing that the San Francisco 49ers traded up to the no. 3 pick to grab him. A big part of Jones’ appeal is his intelligence, as he uses it to make up for his lack of physical skills. Both Smith and Jones are expected to be taken in the first round of the draft, along with several of their teammates from Alabama.