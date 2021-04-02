Demi Lovato’s Dancing With The Devil Music Video Secrets

If you or someone you know is in need of support, it’s OK to ask for help. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit samhsa.gov for free information and support. If you have experienced sexual assault and are in need of immediate support, call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). And if you need immediate support, please reach out to your local crisis text line: USA: Text HOME to 741741; UK: Text SHOUT to 85258; Canada: Text CONNECT to 686868 or 741741