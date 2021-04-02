Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Link Up on New Song ‘Met Him Last Night’

Instagram

The song, which appears on the ‘OK Not to Be OK’ singer’s new album ‘Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over’, happened after she played the title track for her collaborator.

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande‘s much-awaited collaboration has finally arrived in full. Debuted on midnight Friday, April 2, the song titled “Met Him Last Night” is lifted off the former’s new album “Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over” which was also released on the same day.

On the song, the former “High School Musical” actress and the former Nickelodeon star showed off their abilities to hit sky-high notes as they belt out in powerful harmonies about a run-in with the devil. Lovato kicks off the first verse, “Late at night, I’m sipping, as you pass me by/ Red or white, you pour another and say ‘It’s fine.’ ”

“I seen the devil, yeah, I met him last night/ Had conversations, yeah, I think he’s alright,” she sings in the chorus, “Seem kinda funny, yeah, he kinda my type/ Yeah, yeah, yeah/ I seen the devil, yeah, I met him last night/ One conversation, now he spending the night/ I think I Iove him, though I know it ain’t right.”

The “devil” seems to be the stand-in metaphor of life’s vices as Grande touches on the temptations this “devil” presents, singing in the second verse, “You got me f**ked up, I won’t let this happen again/ This the last time, you won’t takе advantage of my innocence.”

The two singers come together in the third verse, "How could I ever believe him?/ The one that could be so deceiving/ Boy, you are my only vice, I never feel this way/ Hold me hostage, I'm leaving, boy you just gave me a reason."





Prior to the song's release, Lovato explained how her collaborator came up with the idea behind it. "I played 'Dancing with the Devil' for her and she was really really excited about that," she said. "She came up with this concept for 'Met Him Last Night' and when she played it for me, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, yes, absolutely, I'd love to do this.' I was so excited to get to work with her. We had so much fun singing together."





On the same day of the song’s release, Lovato dropped a music video for “Dancing with the Devil”, the title track and third single off her latest and seventh studio album.