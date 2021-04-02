Demi Lovato Addresses Sexuality and Ex-Boyfriend in New Songs

Instagram

The ‘Dancing With the Devil’ star gets candid about her sexual preference in new track ‘The Kind of Lover I Am’ and talks about a failed relationship in another ’15 Minutes’.

Demi Lovato has stunned fans with the lyrics of her new song “The Kind of Lover I Am”, insisting she doesn’t care what sort of genitalia a lover has.

The pansexual pop star released her new album, “Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over“, on Friday (02Apr21), and one new track is raising eyebrows.

In “The Kind of Lover I Am”, Demi references Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s 2020 hit “WAP” and sings, “If somebody comes along /And they just look at me the right way and they tell the right joke /I don’t care if you’ve got a d**k /I don’t care if you got a WAP /I just wanna to love.”





She also insists she likes the single life after her split from fiance Max Ehrich, adding, “I just wanna f**king share my life with someone at some point/Right now I’m good though I don’t need anybody, I’m good.”

In another new track, “15 Minutes”, Lovato appears to take aim at her actor ex, singing, “Changed your colours so fast /Tried to turn my friends into friends of the past /Always putting you first, could’ve been your future /But you didn’t even care about me like that.”





She goes on to suggest that he didn’t take their relationship seriously, “You were looking for 15 minutes, yeah /And now you got 15 minutes, yeah /Pack your stuff, you can come and get it, yeah /Ain’t goodbye but it’s good riddance.”