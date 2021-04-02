DeFi TVL quietly climbs to record highs while the NFT boom subsides By Cointelegraph

DeFi TVL quietly climbs to record highs while the NFT boom subsides
Hype cycles can work wonders for token prices and social media statistics, but they also bring increased pressure on developers to launch a functioning product that validates its rising market cap.
As nonfungible tokens took center stage over the past six weeks the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector took a break from the spotlight as developers refined their protocols and sought out interoperable, network alternatives.
