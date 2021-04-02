Home Business Decentraland announces layer-two MANA token transfers, plans for full migration By Cointelegraph

Just a day after two decentralized finance powerhouses announced layer-two integrations via the Polygon sidechain, a major nonfungible token and gaming title has today followed suit.

In a blog post this morning, NFT-powered virtual world and video game Decentraland announced a token bridge enabling users to move native MANA tokens to Polygon and back. At the time of publication, MANA is the 80th ranked token by marketcap and has risen 3750% on the year to $1.01, per Coingecko.