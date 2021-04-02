Could NBA execs be looking to change buyout rules?

Some unnamed executives for small-market NBA teams are potentially interested in making changes to the league’s buyout rules after the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were both able to add potential starters for almost no money.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote that many of the small-market teams are beginning to feel that “the odds are unfairly weighted against them and that the salary-cap system has been contorted to satisfy the glamour markets’ supply of star talent for championship runs.”

The Nets and Lakers are both considered title contenders, and despite having almost no remaining cap space, both teams were arguably able to make improvements to their rosters via buyouts, with the Lakers adding Andre Drummond and the Nets adding LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin.

This has been seen by many as a loophole that clearly favors contenders, as players who are bought out will likely join contenders rather than teams that are not already loaded with superstars.

Of course, all of this is assuming that any of these players actually end up helping their teams, as oftentimes “big names” in the buyout market will do very little on the court. But if Griffin or Aldridge or Drummond do end up being valuable contributors during the postseason, it will likely only make small-market teams and their fans even angrier.