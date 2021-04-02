Coronavirus resurgence a bigger worry than inflation – White House’s Boushey

Article content

WASHINGTON — The United States is not at risk of a dangerous spell of inflation after a banner month of gains for workers, a top Biden economic official said on Friday, but the fast pace of business reopenings could cause a coronavirus resurgence.

“We must contain the virus in order to get the economy up and running, and people are seeing a lot more confidence,” said Heather Boushey, a member of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, after the administration ramped up vaccines and signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

“The question is are we moving too fast, too soon.”

A Labor Department report earlier on Friday showed the U.S. economy creating the most jobs in seven months in March, a report that could mark the start of the strongest economic performance this year in decades.

President Joe Biden’s administration aggressively pushed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill through Congress in his first weeks in office and is working towards a goal to have enough vaccine in stock to cover all of the country’s adults by May.

A new plan from the administration released Wednesday would add more than $2 trillion in additional spending on infrastructure and other jobs over the coming 8 years.

Boushey said the administration has not yet produced its own estimate on how many jobs that effort would create because “it really does depend on how some of the details work out” as the administration negotiates with Congress. But she said a projection of the jobs that will be created will come “in the not-too-distant future.”