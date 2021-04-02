Collectibles giant Funko shares surge after acquiring NFT app Tokenwave By Cointelegraph

Collectibles giant Funko shares surge after acquiring NFT app Tokenwave

In a flurry of price action reminiscent of 2017 mania, shortly after announcing that they had acquired NFT display and tracking platform Tokenwave, pop-culture collectibles giant Funko’s stock (NYSE: FNKO) rallied over 20%.

Unlike many price-pumping announcements heavy on hype and sparse on content from the last bull run (and the dozens inevitably to come over the next few months), Funko (NASDAQ:) and NFTs may be a perfect fit, however.