Coinbase to go public on April 14 By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Coinbase to go public on April 14

Leading U.S-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has finally set a precise date when it will go public. After delaying its direct listing from March to April, the exchange will be going public on April 14, 2021.

Coinbase confirmed the listing in a blog post on Thursday, revealing that the direct listing of its Class A common stock would be available on Nasdaq Global Select Market. According to the post, trading would resume on April 14, under the “COIN” ticker.

Before the announcement, Coinbase was targeting March to go public. However, the crypto exchange got approval for a direct listing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission only yesterday.

Recall that a few weeks ago the exchange was slammed with a fine for illegal wash trading practices in the past three years. Coinbase agreed to pay a $6.5 million fine to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

While some individual may have their reservations about Coinbase going public, the move is another win for the crypto space. Following the approval from the SEC, Coinbase could become the first crypto exchange to be listed on Nasdaq.

In closing, Coinbase left a caveat, stating:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Coinbase might be trying to play it safe seeing that the SEC has been going after crypto companies that it considers to have sold illegal securities.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR