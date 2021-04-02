Chrishell Stause Doesn’t ‘Believe’ Britney Spears Writes Her Instagram Captions

Instagram

The ‘Selling Sunsets’ star claims her comment on the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker’s post was deleted after suggesting the latter to share a video of her typing her own caption.

Chrishell Stause is assured that Britney Spears has no control of her social media. Upon learning her comment in the “Toxic” hitmaker’s post got deleted, the “Selling Sunsets” star stressed that she does not believe the singer writes her own Instagram captions.

Making use of Instagram Story, the 39-year-old real estate agent first revealed, “They deleted my comment, and it had a bunch of likes on it.” She then added, “And for me, this is proof. Like, Britney would not have deleted that. We love you, Britney.”

Chrishell followed it up with a screenshot of the original deleted comment that she got from a fan. Alongside the snap, she stressed, “I don’t believe she wrote her caption and I don’t believe she deleted my comment. I will be happy to be proven wrong because I just want HER to be able to speak for herself! #FreeBritney.”

“And yes, I can jump from real estate to Britney in 2.5 seconds flat,” the ex-wife of Justin Hartley went on noting, “If you hire me, this is what you get.”

Chrishell commented on Britney’s Instagram video in which the latter danced cheerfully to Aerosmith’s “Crazy”. In the Tuesday, March 30 post, Chrishell replied, “Instead of dancing, can we get a video of you typing your own captions next time? I want to believe you it’s you speaking for yourself, but I am skeptical. We love you!”

In the caption of the dancing clip, Britney weighed in on her documentary “Framing Britney Spears”. She divulged at that time, “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in… I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

Aside from Chrishell, Billy Brasfield, an MUA who worked with Britney on “The X Factor (US)” in 2012 through her 2013 video “Scream and Shout”, questioned the pop star’s statements. Claiming that he has reached out to her, Billy told Page Six, “The content is her, but … the words are NOT how she feels.”

“I immediately knew it was not her… I texted her about it and she texted me back last night,” Billy continued. “What was upsetting [about the post] – it was basically a narrative denouncing her fans and the Free Britney movement and people now taking a very conscious look at the facts and what is going on.”