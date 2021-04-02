Chainlink releases native Substrate module to bring its oracles to Polkadot By Cointelegraph

Chainlink releases native Substrate module to bring its oracles to Polkadot
Polkadot and Chainlink have announced the release of Chainlink’s Price Feeds as a module, or “pallet” in Polkadot terminology, for the Substrate blockchain framework.
The release means that any project building on the Substrate framework — which includes Polkadot and Kusama parachains, as well as independent blockchains — can integrate Chainlink oracles through a simplified library.
