Bucs GM: Tom Brady progressing ‘very well’ after knee surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht addressed the media on Thursday to discuss Tom Brady’s offseason surgery.

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Licht said Brady is progressing “very well” from knee surgery, described as a minor procedure.

“I talked to him last week,” Licht said. “I know things are going well. I don’t want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don’t want to set expectations one way or the other, but I know that things are going very well.”

Per Laine, it was not a recent injury and Brady had been planning the procedure for months.

It’s unclear if the seven-time Super Bowl champion will participate in any offseason workouts. However, he should be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

Brady and the Buccaneers will look to defend their Super Bowl title next season. The franchise re-signed all 22 of its starters from the 2020 campaign, so Tampa Bay will enter the upcoming season as the team to beat.